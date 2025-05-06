Video: Tampa police save toddler choking on tomato

The Brief Tampa police officers worked to save a child who was choking on a tomato, according to TPD. Bodycam video shows the successful rescue effort. The department is praising its officers for their "quick, compassionate response."



Tampa police are sharing body camera video showing the moment officers saved a choking child.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a call about a boy choking on a tomato on the evening of April 24.

Bodycam video shows a man handing the child to officers while telling them the toddler is choking.

After an officer repeatedly patted the boy on the back, he started breathing again.

What they're saying:

"A terrifying moment turned into a life saved. Thanks to the quick, compassionate response of our officers, the toddler is safe today," TPD said in a post on social media.

