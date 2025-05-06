Video: Tampa police save toddler choking on tomato
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are sharing body camera video showing the moment officers saved a choking child.
The backstory:
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a call about a boy choking on a tomato on the evening of April 24.
Bodycam video shows a man handing the child to officers while telling them the toddler is choking.
After an officer repeatedly patted the boy on the back, he started breathing again.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
What they're saying:
"A terrifying moment turned into a life saved. Thanks to the quick, compassionate response of our officers, the toddler is safe today," TPD said in a post on social media.
The Source: This story was written using information and video from the Tampa Police Department.
