Video: Tampa police save toddler choking on tomato

By
Published  May 6, 2025 6:49am EDT
Tampa
TPD saves choking toddler

The Tampa Police Department shared bodycam video of officers saving a child who was choking on a tomato.

The Brief

    • Tampa police officers worked to save a child who was choking on a tomato, according to TPD.
    • Bodycam video shows the successful rescue effort.
    • The department is praising its officers for their "quick, compassionate response."

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are sharing body camera video showing the moment officers saved a choking child.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a call about a boy choking on a tomato on the evening of April 24.

Bodycam video shows a man handing the child to officers while telling them the toddler is choking.

After an officer repeatedly patted the boy on the back, he started breathing again.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

What they're saying:

"A terrifying moment turned into a life saved. Thanks to the quick, compassionate response of our officers, the toddler is safe today," TPD said in a post on social media.

The Source: This story was written using information and video from the Tampa Police Department.

