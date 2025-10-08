Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Wood stork caught on fishing lure and line rescued by animal control officers

By
Updated  October 8, 2025 5:52pm EDT
Bartow
FOX 13 News
A wood stork was stuck on a fishing lure and line before animal control officers came to save the struggling bird in Hack Lake.

The Brief

    • A Wood stork caught on a fishing lure and line was rescued by animal control officers on Tuesday.
    • The heroic efforts by officers Williams and Shores were captured on video.
    • The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay is helping the wounded bird with rehabilitation.

BARTOW, Fla. - A wood stork whose legs were entangled by a fishing lure and line was rescued by Polk County Animal Control officers on Tuesday.

The heroic efforts by officers Williams and Shores were captured on video.

Bartow residents contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon after they saw a bird in Hack Lake struggling.

"They saw something, and said something," PCSO says.

What's next:

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay is helping the wounded bird with rehabilitation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

