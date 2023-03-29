Vietnam veteran helps lift soldiers, first responders spirits on 'Cup of Joe Radio' show

A Vietnam veteran is lifting the spirits of soldiers and first responders with the power of music. The impact the music is having on this special population of people is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."

Cup of Joe Radio is a radio show for veterans, active duty military, first responders and their families.

"Even though our base is veterans, we're helping everybody out under stress," said Mike Spotswood, the host of Cup of Joe Radio Show. "That's just a fantastic way to do it, and we really love doing our show for everyone."

WHAT'S RIGHT: Organization helping injured veterans, first responders maintain independence

Mike and his wife Irene started the gig three year ago to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"Our mission not only is to bring music to veterans and also our listeners, but also to bring information," Irene said.

Mike, knows what he is talking about. He was a Marine Recon Specialist during the Vietnam War and himself suffers from PTSD.

"I got called on to Danang for air delivery and ended up doing a lot of combat jumps in the case on Special Forces camps. We've got over 30 jumps, and we're a very small, only like 30 people," he said.

READ: 'What do I do next?': Veterans explore post-service employment options in agriculture

Mike worked in broadcasting for more than 20 years. His first job was with Dick Clark's dad.

"Dick Clark's father didn't want Dick on the air when you were young, before he was famous. So it put him on the side that was like, you know, nobody goes. On the FM side, look what happened with Dick Clark. He got famous. It was a lot of fun," Mike explained.

Mike tapes his broadcast for a Rochester Radio Station. The program also is streamed on Tune In Radio, a national radio app.

"We go worldwide and we've visited military bases worldwide also with our message," Mike added.

It's something that Mike and Irene are thankful for.

MORE: Bay area 106-year-old veteran credits close bonds, healthy diet and sense of humor to long life

"He's always enjoyed music. He loves music. Music has really healed him and has helped him heal through the years," Irene said.

They hope their radio show has helped change the lives of veterans with the healing sound of music.

Anyone anywhere can listen to "Cup of Joe Radio" using the TuneIn.com app. It airs from Rochester Free Radio at 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturday's. It also airs on Wreaths Across America Radio at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays.