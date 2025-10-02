Virtual town hall for parents to learn about Polk County high school rezoning proposal

The Brief Polk County Schools held a virtual town hall Thursday night to explain the next steps when it comes to rezoning their high schools. The district said some schools are experiencing overcrowding, while others are experiencing under-enrollment. Polk County is experiencing record-breaking growth, and the district said they have to keep up and plan for the future.



Parents and neighbors gathered online Thursday night for a virtual town hall with the Polk County School District to learn more about their high school rezoning proposals.

The school district said the goal is to limit overcrowding in some schools, while giving more resources to others.

It's no secret the county is growing, it's one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States.

"Polk County continues to experience record growth and with that as a district, we have to accommodate and plan for the future," said Joshua McLemore, Director of Facilities Planning and Operations.

And with that growth, comes change.

The Chairman of the Attendance Boundary Committee added, "We're doing high school first, then middle school, then elementary school."

What they're saying:

The school district said they recognize rezoning makes parents nervous. That's why they held five town hall events, to make sure they're in the know and can voice their concerns.

"Staff will look at the surveys and present them to the school board," Coney explained.

Courtesy: Polk County School District

In Thursday's town hall, the district explained some high schools are overcrowded, there are large class sizes and strained resources.

"Some schools are reaching their limits and maximizing the number of classrooms and seats in schools," Coney said.

But in other communities, there are under-enrolled schools, which can't offer more course options or learning opportunities.

Courtesy: Polk County School District

So, they went to the drawing board and came up with proposed rezoning maps, which they say will also help with transportation.

"We want to make sure we use the transportation system to its max," Coney explained. "Minimize the time students spend on buses."

Big picture view:

Courtesy: Polk County School District

If we take a closer look at Lakeland High school, you notice there are not major changes, but out of two options, one looks to expand the zone a little bigger.

Then in Haines City, they're looking at a new high school labeled "BBB", which would split the zone into two.

Courtesy: Polk County School District

The district said a nearby development of nearly six-hundred homes underscores the need for another school and a zone change there.

"Of all the regions in the district, this is where most of the growth and fastest growth is coming on," Coney added.

Dig deeper:

They know there will be questions, especially about current students and athletics.

"Students currently today with the high school can complete their high school career there," McLemore said.

Students who choose to switch schools should have eligibility at the new schools. They just want parents to know they are trying to make decisions with them and their students in mind, while planning for growth.

We can't put up a wall, mote, or man-made river around Polk County with alligators to keep people out," Coney explained. "We have to embrace the growth."

What's next:

They want parents to know that no decision has been made yet on how the boundaries will change, but it won't happen until next school year.

They are also developing a policy to address siblings, with the goal of keeping families together.

Students who are currently enrolled in magnet programs or specialized academies should also be able to stay in their current school until graduation.

You can monitor the growth and development in the area, as well as check the boundaries here.