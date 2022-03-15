Voice your concerns: City of Tampa seeks public input on climate equity

The city of Tampa is partnering with the CLEO Institute as it develops its Climate Action and Equity Plan.

The plan will aim to provide fair and equitable climate solutions to all residents.

The CLEO Institute is a nonprofit climate education and engagement agency that is working to gather suggestions and feedback from residents that’ll then be shared with elected officials.

It is hosting its next listening session Friday, March 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the Port Tampa Community Center.

There, the public will have a chance to express their experience with flooding, heat, transportation, housing or food security challenges.

Tampa's residents are also invited to share their concerns by filling out the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QPCQ8P2