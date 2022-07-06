Voluntary recall issued for some Enjoy Life Natural Brands products

A brand of healthy snacks is recalling some of its baked goods. Enjoy Life Natural Brands issued the voluntary recall, saying there is a possibility plastic got into some of its products.

The products were sold online and in stores across the US and Canada. For a list of the Enjoy Life product under the voluntary recall, click here.

No other Enjoy Life food products are under the voluntary recall and no illnesses or injuries have been reported because of the products, officials said.

Some of the products in the voluntary recall were sold at select Walmart stores. For a full list of stores and more recalls, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls.