Miami company issues voluntary recall on some of its smoke salmon over possible listeria contamination

St. James Smokehouse based in Miami is voluntarily recalling some of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon over a possible listeria contamination.

The FDA said the voluntary recall impacts 93 cases of the Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoke Salmon in a 4 ounce package. Health officials said it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious or fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product wa sold and distributed between February and June 2022, according to FDA officials. It was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin. Officials said this includes Safeway stores in Washington State.

The recall specifically is for St. James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon (Product of Scotland) that's in a four ounce package bearing the lot number "123172" and UPC code "060022710356." The FDA confirmed no other products or lots are associated with the recall.

Anyone who has the product should throw it out immediately or return it to the store they bought it from for a full refund. Health officials said no illnesses have been reported.