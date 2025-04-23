Volunteering is a lifestyle for University of Tampa senior who is vital part of museum's team

The Brief A busy University of Tampa senior makes time to help an Ybor City museum. Sean Machado Guzman says volunteering is a lifestyle and he finds reward in the work itself. April is National Volunteer Month.



A busy University of Tampa senior makes time to give his time, talents and heart to help a Tampa museum.

The backstory:

University of Tampa psychology senior Sean Machado Guzman isn’t one to waste a minute. Whether analyzing data or greeting guests, he stays active and gives back.

"A lot of community, outreach, content, creating, data analyzation, guest, like a guest greeter," said Sean Machado Guzman, a volunteer at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.

For the past four years, twice a week, Sean has volunteered at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City.

"I always want to be doing something with my time," Guzman explained. "So volunteering was a great way for me to do that. And I've done that."

Dig deeper:

But for Guzman, it’s never been about recognition. He says the true reward is in the work itself.

"We often expect a reward or something in return for volunteering but that's never been the case for me," Guzman shared. "I just like seeing things flow and like my actions helping other people and then inspiring those to do the same as well."

His passion hasn’t gone unnoticed. Museum staff say Guzman is a vital part of their team.

What they're saying:

"He just gives and helps and is willing to do anything and doesn't really expect anything in return," Robin O'Dell, Executive Curator Florida Museum of Photographic Arts said.

For Guzman, volunteering isn’t just an activity, it’s a lifestyle.

"It's important because I know that I'm making a difference. I'm using my talents, my resources, and contributing them to the museum," Guzman said.

Guzman is a shining example of how one person's dedication can inspire a community.

