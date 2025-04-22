Couple turns harrowing medical journey into a message of hope

The Brief A couple is turning medical hardship into hope after a harrowing medical journey at Tampa General Hospital. Joe and Barbara Papy are trying to drive change after Joe battled hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy in 2012. The couple is advisors on the Patient and Family Advisory Council.



We're continuing our week-long celebration of National Volunteer Month, and tonight's story shows a couple turning personal hardship into a hospital-wide hope.

The backstory:

Joe and Barbara Papy, fueled by their medical journey at Tampa General Hospital, are now at the heart of patient care, using their voices to drive meaningful change.

Their story is "What's Right With Tampa Bay."

Joe and Barbara Papy are more than just a husband and wife. They’re a team, a force and a voice for patients and families across Tampa General Hospital.

What they're saying:

"I want them to know how much my wife and I, and our daughter and son-in-law, appreciate them saving my life," said Joe. "And how best can you give it back to say, I'm going to give you my time that I have here on earth and devote it to you."

Joe’s connection to TGH started in 2012, when a routine heart screening led to a life-threatening diagnosis of hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, or HOCM.

"My wife had to make a quick decision," said Joe. "Is it gonna be a pig valve, or is it gonna be a cow valve, or is it gonna be a mechanical valve? And she went with the mechanical valve. Jokingly she said, 'That's a lifetime guarantee.'"

In just 36 hours, Joe underwent three open-heart surgeries, received a mechanical mitral valve and later an ICD-defibrillator pacemaker.

Dig deeper:

It was a harrowing journey, and Barbara walked right alongside him.

"Very anxious," said Barbara. "Very nervous, we wanted answers and, of course, nothing is quick."

The Papys became advisors on the Patient and Family Advisory Council.

Their insights, drawn from real experience, have directly led to improvements in emergency care, ranging from better communication to upgrades in patient comfort.

"They bring a perspective that not all advisors have, especially being a couple," said Amber Washington, a patient family advisory coordinator at Tampa General Hospital. "Joe being a patient and kind of going into critical care right away into the emergency department, and Barb having to navigate that system as a caregiver."

Big picture view:

Through the TGH Story Corps, they have helped preserve hundreds of inspiring patient stories, each one a testament to healing, hope and human connection.

"When team members get low, and that can happen in the healthcare profession, they're welcome to go read those, and they can hear how much of a difference a team member can make in a patient's life," said Joe.

From surviving to serving, Joe and Barbara Papy are proof that the best medicine is sometimes found in the power of shared stories and steadfast love.

