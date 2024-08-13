Volunteers needed in Sarasota to help with recovery efforts post-Debby

Irene Miller’s strength comes from her faith.

"I want to erase the line, I want this behind us. We are going to move forward," she told FOX 13.

Working with her church and family, some from Ohio and others are local.

"They are the two angels that showed up from across the street," she pointed out.

Pinecraft has been Irene’s home since the 1970s and she’s never seen it this bad.

While she experienced flooding, she's focusing on fixing up her rental properties first for her tenants.

"We can’t start rebuilding because it has to dry out, and then we need to sanitize everything," she said.

Leaders from Palm Grove Mennonite Church check in on Irene and her neighbors.

"This is a time when that comes out, people know how to be friends and how to be neighbors. It’s really a great thing," said David Miller with Palm Grove Mennonite Church.

Volunteers are working to help wherever they are needed.

"We have a number of different relief agencies. All of them will serve anybody," said David .

They include Mennonite Disaster Service, Hope Force and Plain Compassion Crisis Response.

"It takes a lot of manpower, literally it takes strong backs. Have you ever carried a wet mattress, it’s heavy," said Joseph Miller, a Director of Plain Compassion Crisis Response.

They’re in need of volunteers. Plain Compassion Crisis Response has around 150 homes in the Pinecraft area which need immediate attention.

"Any type of trade skill is beneficial," said Joseph.

They’re not just helping those of Amish or Mennonite backgrounds. They’re reaching out to the surrounding communities, even out East in Laurel Meadows.

Those most in need are placed first.

"You wouldn’t want to know how many people we walk up to and they are like can we help you, and they are like we want to make sure you’re helping my neighbor first. It’s like well I talked to your neighbor, you need the help first," said Joseph.

Help is still badly needed, whether you’re from Sarasota, Tampa or beyond.

"It doesn’t matter where we come from, we could all help each other. All of us," said Irene.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Plain Compassion Crisis Response at plaincompassion.org or 717-915-9770.

You can also contact Palm Grove Mennonite Church at 941-366-3707.

