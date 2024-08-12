'FEMA is our only hope:' Gulfport boaters struggling to recover after Debby, community stepping up to help

Gulfport business owners and residents are banding together to help the owners of sailboats displaced or damaged after Hurricane Debby impacted the coast.

On Sunday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced disaster assistance funds are now available for qualifying individuals in a number of counties, including Sarasota and Manatee.

Boat owners like Kaylee Walker were devastated to learn Pinellas County residents are not eligible at this time.

"FEMA is our only hope. I mean we will never be able to financially recover from the amount of money we put into that boat," she said.

Last spring, she and her partner sacrificed everything to pick up from Kentucky and move to Gulfport and live out their dream. The couple put every penny they had into renovating a sailboat to move into last June in the Gulfport Marina.

"We sacrificed everything to work on the sailboat and get it livable," she said.

As Debby approached Tampa Bay, the couple had the choice to stick out the storm in their car or on the sailboat. They chose their sailboat. She said they did everything they could to secure it properly.

"It was downright the most terrifying moment for sure. Nobody was expecting it to be as bad as it was," she said.

The couple feared for their lives as the storm passed through.

"It had gotten to a point where our boat had rocked so much, the bow of the boat was going all the way underwater," she said. "It was lifting the anchor locker open, so our boat was now filling with water. We were absolutely getting thrown around like rocks in there."

Fortunately, the couple made it out in one piece, but they can't say the same about their sailboat that's now lodged into the seawall outside the Gulfport Rec Center.

"It wasn't just a sailboat, it was our home. But it was the home that we sacrificed everything for and it's just kind of gone."

Though Walker and other boat owners are disappointed FEMA can't help right now, they're grateful businesses like the Funky Flamingo are lending a hand.

"I've coordinated so we've got two meals for the boaters twice a day. Several businesses and local residents have stepped up, so we've got an actual schedule going now," owner Anita McLaughlin said.

Additionally, others have donated items.

"Assisting with what they need: bottled water, sanitation, clothing, back to school items. The kids just went back to school today and there are children there as well," she said. "The whole city is collaborating to put this back together again."

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said additional counties could become eligible for assistance in the future.

In response to the situation, FWC told FOX 13:

"The FWC is still assessing waterways following the passage of Hurricane Debby, and continues to provide support to other areas of the state which are seeing impacts due to river flooding. The exact number of displaced vessels has not yet been determined, but generally, officers in the field have reported that the effects for this storm were not as significant as previous recent storms. Officers will be addressing displaced and storm damaged vessels on a case by case basis with the vessel owners. If a vessel owner’s boat has been displaced or severely damaged by Hurricane Debby, they are encouraged to contact the FWC Boating and Waterways Section to discuss their options at 850-488-5600."

