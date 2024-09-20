Vote-by-mail ballots going out to Hillsborough County voters

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office has begun sending out thousands of mail-in ballots for the 2024 general election.

More than 4,600 ballots are on the way to registered voters who are overseas and/or serving in the military, officials said.

On Oct. 3, Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer's office will send more than 185,000 ballots to domestic voters who requested vote-by-mail ballots.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office

Anyone still wishing to request a vote-by-mail ballot can do so until Oct. 24. For more information, click here.

READ: Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

The deadline to register for the general election, regardless of whether you plan to vote by mail or in-person, is Oct. 7.

Early voting begins Oct. 21 for voters who want to cast their ballots in-person. Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: