Vote-by-mail ballots going out to Hillsborough County voters
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office has begun sending out thousands of mail-in ballots for the 2024 general election.
More than 4,600 ballots are on the way to registered voters who are overseas and/or serving in the military, officials said.
On Oct. 3, Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer's office will send more than 185,000 ballots to domestic voters who requested vote-by-mail ballots.
Anyone still wishing to request a vote-by-mail ballot can do so until Oct. 24. For more information, click here.
The deadline to register for the general election, regardless of whether you plan to vote by mail or in-person, is Oct. 7.
Early voting begins Oct. 21 for voters who want to cast their ballots in-person. Click here for a list of early voting locations.
