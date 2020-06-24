Watch: Curious manatee joins beachgoers on Father's Day

A lone manatee was seen slowly moving about a Florida beach, but those enjoying the same waters didn't seem to notice.

Michael McCarty, with the See Through Canoe Company, recorded the video within the St. Petersburg area. The friendly manatee even made a U-turn to follow one beachgoer, who didn't notice the large silhouette of the gentle giant.

In fact, most didn't spot the manatee.

"As is usually the case, only a very few of the people that the manatee came real close to ever saw it," McCarthy said in a Facebook post. "Polarized glasses make a huge difference in being able to see things like this beneath the surface of the water, but not many people wear them, other than fisherman."

