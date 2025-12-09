Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Florida deputies rescue man who drove into pond at St. Augustine library

By and FOX 13 News WTVT
Published  December 9, 2025 2:44pm EST
Florida
Storyful
Florida man drives car into pond

Florida man drives car into pond

Florida deputies rescued a driver who drove into a pond at the Southeast Branch Library in St. Augustine last month.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Florida deputies rescued a driver who drove into a pound last month.

Officials say a man was pulled to safety after accidentally driving his car into a pond at the Southeast Branch Library in St. Augustine, on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

WATCH: SUV smashes into Florida UPS store

Footage released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies pulling the man out of the half-submerged vehicle after breaking the windows.

The man was treated for minor cuts and bruises, according to deputies.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Florida