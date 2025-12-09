Watch: Florida deputies rescue man who drove into pond at St. Augustine library
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Florida deputies rescued a driver who drove into a pound last month.
Officials say a man was pulled to safety after accidentally driving his car into a pond at the Southeast Branch Library in St. Augustine, on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Footage released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies pulling the man out of the half-submerged vehicle after breaking the windows.
The man was treated for minor cuts and bruises, according to deputies.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.