Watch: SUV smashes into Florida UPS store

The Brief CCTV footage captured the shocking moment when a car crashed into a Florida store. According to officials, the sole occupant of the vehicle did survive the crash and only suffered minor injuries. The incident happened on Monday at a UPS Store in Fort Myers.



An SUV smashed into a UPS Store in Fort Myers, on Monday and the shocking moment was caught on camera.

The backstory:

San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue confirmed the crash occurred around 9 a.m., and no injuries occurred to employees or customers of the store.

WATCH: Dump truck slams into overhead highway sign in Ohio

"The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained only minor injuries," San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue said.

CCTV footage, released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shows the SUV crashing into the storefront.