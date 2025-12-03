Expand / Collapse search

Watch: SUV smashes into Florida UPS store

By and Tanit Cortes
Published  December 3, 2025 2:07pm EST
Car crashing into Florida storefront caught on camera

An SUV smashed into a UPS Store in Fort Myers on Monday. The driver only suffered minor injuries and no employees or customers were hurt, according to officials.

The Brief

    • CCTV footage captured the shocking moment when a car crashed into a Florida store.
    • According to officials, the sole occupant of the vehicle did survive the crash and only suffered minor injuries.
    • The incident happened on Monday at a UPS Store in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - An SUV smashed into a UPS Store in Fort Myers, on Monday and the shocking moment was caught on camera.

The backstory:

San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue confirmed the crash occurred around 9 a.m., and no injuries occurred to employees or customers of the store. 

"The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained only minor injuries," San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue said.

CCTV footage, released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shows the SUV crashing into the storefront.

The Source: Information for this story was collected by Storyful.

