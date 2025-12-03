Watch: SUV smashes into Florida UPS store
FORT MYERS, Fla. - An SUV smashed into a UPS Store in Fort Myers, on Monday and the shocking moment was caught on camera.
The backstory:
San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue confirmed the crash occurred around 9 a.m., and no injuries occurred to employees or customers of the store.
WATCH: Dump truck slams into overhead highway sign in Ohio
"The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained only minor injuries," San Carlos Park Fire & Rescue said.
CCTV footage, released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shows the SUV crashing into the storefront.
The Source: Information for this story was collected by Storyful.