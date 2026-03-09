Man shot, killed at Brandon apartment complex

article

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a disturbance call just before 5:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive, which is where the Lakewood Place apartment complex is located.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the complex. Authorities said the shooting happened after an altercation at an apartment.

While all those involved in the incident have been accounted for, no arrests have been made yet.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released details about the victim or anyone involved. They also haven't said what led to the altercation before the shooting.