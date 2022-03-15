Expand / Collapse search

Florida governor, education commissioner visit St. Petersburg Collegiate High

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The governor will be making a stop in St. Petersburg on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking from the St. Petersburg Collegiate High School.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and House Speaker Chris Sprowls will also be in attendance for the press conference.

A news release from the governor's office didn't specify a topic or reason for the press conference.