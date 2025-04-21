WATCH: Florida man arrested after offering deputies hard seltzer during miles-long car chase: HCSO

The Brief A Miami man was arrested in Highlands County after deputies say he offered them a hard seltzer. He offered them the drink during a miles-long car chase, HCSO says. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says he received multiple charges, all stemming from allegations of petit theft.



A Florida man was arrested after offering a Highlands County deputy a hard seltzer during a vehicle pursuit on Saturday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies say that just before 3 p.m., Miami native Richard Christopher Smith, 39, offered them a Ketel One vodka spritz as he drove past them.

The Spring Lake Market had reported Smith for stealing several items, including alcoholic beverages, and walking out.

Deputies say Smith was seen circling the store in a black minivan as they were en route to the store. Once they found him, Smith allegedly sped off, leading to a miles-long car chase that ended in the parking lot of a business at the Sebring Airport.

During the pursuit, deputies say Smith held the drink outside his window, telling them, "I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it."

Dig deeper:

If offering a deputy a drink during a car chase doesn’t add to the lure of " Florida man " stories, what deputies say Smith did next certainly will.

Deputies say Smith tried ramming two patrol vehicles as they flattened all four of his tires with spike strips.

Deputy bodycam footage then shows Smith calmly getting out of his car as he puffed a cigarette before getting tased. After being lifted off the ground by deputies, Smith then asked them, "You guys had fun, though, right?"

HCSO says Smith’s bond was set at $120,000 after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest, DUI, refusal to submit to a DUI test and petit theft.

What we don't know:

Smith's blood alcohol level is unknown to FOX 13, as is why he was in Highlands County on Saturday.

The Source: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office provided the information in this story.

