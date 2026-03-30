Watch: Highlands County deputy uses PVC pipe, rain slicker to wrangle wandering alligator

The Brief A 4-foot alligator was spotted roaming a construction site on South Lake Boulevard in Avon Park, prompting a response from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Gage Massey, a former Animal Services Officer, used a PVC pipe and rain slicker to safely capture the gator, which tried to escape during transport. The alligator was released into a nearby lake unharmed, with officials reminding Florida residents to keep a safe distance from wildlife.



A deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office put his animal-handling skills to the test over the weekend after a small alligator was spotted roaming a construction site.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, the incident happened Sunday afternoon, along South Lake Boulevard in Avon Park. Deputies responded after reports of a 4-foot alligator wandering through the area.

Deputy Gage Massey, who previously worked as an Animal Services Officer, was called to handle the situation. Using a piece of PVC pipe and a rain slicker, Massey was able to safely capture the reptile, HCSO said.

In the video posted by the sheriff's office, the gator tried to make a last-ditch effort to escape while being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Despite the struggle, the alligator was safely secured and taken to a nearby lake, where it was released without incident, according to HCSO.

Dig deeper:

Encounters with alligators happen across Florida and officials remind residents to keep a safe distance and contact authorities if they encounter wildlife in populated areas.