Parade held for Little League World Series champions from Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The City of Lake Mary hosted a parade on Saturday for the first Florida team ever to win the Little League World Series.
The Lake Mary All-Stars defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings last Sunday to capture the title.
Since then, the players and coaches have been busy celebrating, including a parade at Disney World earlier in the week ahead of Saturday's parade.
