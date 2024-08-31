Expand / Collapse search

Parade held for Little League World Series champions from Lake Mary

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 31, 2024 9:49am EDT
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The City of Lake Mary hosted a parade on Saturday for the first Florida team ever to win the Little League World Series.

The Lake Mary All-Stars defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra innings last Sunday to capture the title.

Since then, the players and coaches have been busy celebrating, including a parade at Disney World earlier in the week ahead of Saturday's parade.

