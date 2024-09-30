Here's how Pinellas County residents impacted by Hurricane Helene can get help

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pinellas County officials gave an update Monday morning on recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

So far, nine storm-related deaths have been confirmed countywide. The sheriff's office said all the deaths happened in areas of mandatory evacuation Zone A, with many of the victims drowning.

Damage assessments and utilities

Assistant County Administrator Tom Almonte said more than 21,000 home assessments have been completed. Of those, 239 homes were destroyed and nearly 13,000 more suffered major damage.

Anyone whose home suffered damage is asked to report it to the county by clicking here. For business damage, click here.

The county's barrier islands reopened to residents and business owners over the weekend. Visitors will not be able to go to vacation rentals or hotels until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Pinellas County Utilities Deputy Director Nory Hancock, more than 100 utility workers are working on barrier islands in an effort to restore electricity, along with water and sewer service.

As of Monday morning, 100 pump stations have been restored, but 40 remain down. A boil water order remains in effect, while everyone is also being urged to conserve water until further notice.

Anyone who sees damage to public roads or infrastructure is asked to report it online.

Resources for those affected

Pinellas County barrier island residents can receive free food, water and tarps while they last from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting on Monday at the following locations:

St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive, Tierra Verde (water only)

Feeding Tampa Bay is offering food pantries and distribution events. For more information, click here.

Cooling stations are open around the county for residents who are still without power. Click here for a list of locations.

Debris cleanup is set to begin in the coming days, but county officials have not released an exact schedule. The county has activated its Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 844-965-1386.

The county's Disaster Distress Hotline is also available 24/7 for anyone experiencing emotional distress related to Helene. You can call or text 1-800-985-5990. For more information, click here.

You can find more information and resources available to residents and business owners from Pinellas County Emergency Management here.

Volunteering

Anyone interested in volunteering to help those impacted by Helene is asked to sign up via Volunteer Connect, a statewide online portal. To apply, click here.

