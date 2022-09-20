Watch: Tow truck hoists 400-pound gator captured in Texas neighborhood

A tow truck had to be called in to help remove a large alligator from a neighborhood near Houston last week.

The 400-pound reptile was seen wandering Monday through the Cinco Ranch neighborhood just west of Houston.

Video recorded by Michael Schwab started by showing a lassoed gator doing a typical roll as a wrangler from Bayou City Gator Savers approaches it.

Later, law enforcement is seen assisting the wrangler before the animal is harnessed to the hoist of a tow truck and lifted off the ground. People work to safely place the alligator into the back of a waiting pickup truck.

According to a Facebook post by Bayou City Gator Savers, the reptile measured 10 feet 6 inches long.

At the end of the video, the wrangler can be heard saying the alligator will be taken to a sanctuary.

