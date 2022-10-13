Wauchula great ape sanctuary hunkered down as Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida

When Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida a couple of weeks ago, it wasn't just people and their pets hunkering down for dear life. Sixty-nine great apes and nearly two dozen caretakers rode out the storm at their sanctuary in Wauchula.

It was the fifth hurricane they've weathered in nearly 30 years and the longest.

"The storm sat on us for 16 hours, six of those hours as a category three wind," said Patti Ragan, the president and founder of the Center for Great Apes.

Ragan said they locked down the sanctuary's 15 night houses early in the afternoon on September 28. As the skies grew dark, and the winds increased, some apes grew stressed.

Ragan said their caretakers were there the entire time, distracting them with games and comforting them with their presence.

"It was scary because things were banging on the doors, but these buildings are built so strong. We have steel rebar in every cell, and we have a 12-foot concrete roof on it, so trees might go down on the night houses, but we know we're safe," Ragan said.

Lots of trees did go down, some of them on the center's expansive habitats. Three trees – a pine, a palm and an oak tree – fell on one of the orangutan's 42-foot-high enclosure.

Orangutan Archie and his family were stuck inside their night house for about five days before they could be cleared.

There was flooding too. The cart and walking paths became impassable as a small, meandering stream on the property turned into roaring rapids.

It took a few days for the water to recede. That's when volunteers and a tree trimming company arrived and started clearing paths and habitats.

Ragan said there's still plenty of debris to be cleaned up, but she's grateful that everyone – human and ape – came through one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit Florida, unscathed.

"The habitats stayed strong. The night houses stayed strong and everyone stayed safe. And isn't that all that matters?" said Ragan.

You can find out more about the Center for Great Apes on their website centerforgreatapes.org.