Deputies rescue dog stranded on RV roof in flooded DeSoto County community

article

Deputies in DeSoto County rescued a dog that was stranded on the roof of an RV in area that was severely impacted by flooding.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a concerned resident after spotting the dog. They told deputies that the dog was stranded on the roof of an RV.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

The RV was found in the River Acres community, one of many areas seeing severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, DeSoto County deputies said.

READ: Florida sheriff warns alligators, snakes could be 'more visible' in flooded areas after Hurricane Ian

Deputies said they were able to mobilize the sheriff's office's boat and rescue the dog.

DCSO said the dog was turned over to DeSoto County Animal Control where it now has access to water, food and shelter.