Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The Wauchula area was underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida.
Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'
Rescue crews are wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Tampa police officers rescue kitten found outside during Hurricane Ian
A Tampa kitten may have used at least one of her nine lives trying to ride out Hurricane Ian on the streets alone.
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash.
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
Ian was a tropical storm Thursday but was expected to intensify again over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast. In Florida, the president declared a major disaster over the devastation.
Wauchula apartment catches fire after power pole falls on top of building
An apartment building in Wauchula caught on fire, burning more than 15 units to the ground Wednesday evening.
Florida flamingos ride out Hurricane Ian in bathroom
As Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday, millions of Floridians either evacuated or hunkered down at home. That included some of St. Petersburg’s most famous feathered friends.
Buccaneers-Chiefs to play as scheduled Sunday night in Tampa, despite Ian
One of this weekend’s high-profile NFL matchups will take place as scheduled, despite the destruction left across Florida by Hurricane Ian. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm
T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning.
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge
Video from Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety.
Ian brings more damage to Florida's already unstable insurance market
Florida’s property insurance market was already strained under billion-dollar losses, insurer insolvencies, and skyrocketing premiums. Then came Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian leaves over 2 million people without power in Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to over 2.5 million people across the state.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to tropical storm as it batters Florida with storm surge, flooding
Hurricane Ian Tracker: The tropical storm continues to move across the Florida peninsula. Ian is expected to move into the Atlantic Thursday.
Tree branch hits Jim Cantore during Hurricane Ian report: 'Just give me a minute'
Where’s Jim Cantore? It’s a popular question anytime bad weather is in the forecast. Turns out he’s dodging Hurricane Ian storm debris in Punta Gorda, Florida – with mixed results.
Biden warns oil industry not to 'gouge the American people' as Ian hits Florida
Biden said the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump."
Chiefs-Buccaneers game may be held in Minnesota due to Hurricane Ian
If Sunday's Chiefs-Buccaneers game has to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, it'll be played in Minnesota.
Bradenton residents: 'Please conserve water' as wastewater plant threatens to overflow
Officials in Bradenton are pleading with residents to reduce water use as one of the wastewater treatment plants is full and could overflow.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."