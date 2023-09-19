Wauchula woman spreads love by knitting hats for children across the county

article

A Wauchula woman began making hats for kids with her friend in 2011.

After 12 years, Donna Lawson has continued knitting hats for school children.

"I try to make them all different," explained Lawson.

She is proud to show off her hats.

"I make hats for children," said Lawson. "Rich, poor, I don't care. A child needs a hat."

Lawson has knitted more than 10,000 hats and gives them to kids across the country for free.

"I love children. I love people. I want to keep them warm," she shared. "I got a bunch hanging up, ready to go to New York to a special needs school. And I'm happy about it," she added.

Lawson started knitting with a friend and continued to knit after her friend passed away.

The cap maker started knitting with a friend after the death of her husband.

"I needed something to do. And a girl named Marie Phillips, she was from Michigan, and she was staying in Bradenton at the same park with me. And her, and I, started this hat thing for the children," recalled Lawson.

"She passed away, and I just continued," Lawson said.

She doesn't get dollars, she gets paid in love.

"These are letters and thank you cards from my kids, and they're treasures," Lawson explained. "I get the enjoyment out of the children coming up to you, hug your leg and say, ‘Thank you, Mrs. Donna’."