Wawa opens first Florida drive-thru location in Largo

Wawa will open its first Florida drive-thru convenience store - and only its third in the country - in Largo on Thursday.

The Philadelphia-based chain of convenience stores, known also for its food and hoagies, will open the 2,200-square-foot store at 2530 E. Bay Drive in Largo.

The drive-thru location will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with the ribbon-cutting and celebration getting started at 8:30 a.m.

Among Wawa's more popular food items are its signature hoagies and other sandwiches, mac-and-cheese, quesadillas, milkshakes, and more.

The first 100 customers will get a free t-shirt, and the store will also host ‘Hoagies for Heroes.’