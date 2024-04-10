Weather in Tampa: Here’s when strong storms will impact Bay Area

Tampa’s weather is expected to take a turn on Thursday as a line of strong storms makes its way into the Bay Area.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the Bay Area should begin feeling the effects of the storms Thursday afternoon.

He adds that there is a slight chance of severe weather associated with the storms from Tampa northward and a marginal risk south of Tampa.

Osterberg says the storms will move quickly and will leave behind drier air and clear skies.

The line of storms will move into the Panama City area first thing Thursday afternoon.

Osterberg notes that while computer models deviate a little bit, they indicate that the wet weather will arrive between noon and 3 p.m.

He says the Bay Area can expect heavy rain, lightning, a lot of wind, and maybe a strong storm or two, but the dry air rolls in right behind it, and the weekend looks fantastic with temperatures in the low 80s.

