'We're doing the best we can:' Manatee Co. business & residents question release from dam after Debby

Ray’s Canoe on the upper Manatee River remains closed.

"We’ve had people calling for days on end wanting to go out," said Mark Stukey.

Owner Mark Stukey is working to clean up from the worst flood he’s seen in 45 years.

"They certainly didn’t do us any favors this time. So far that’s our fleet over here," he said.

Out of 40 canoes, he’s only been able to salvage seven so far.

His property was covered in three feet of sand and he lost an SUV.

He said it all happened after officials released water from the Lake Manatee Dam, as water began to rise during Tropical Storm Debby.

"All because we are letting too much water out. It all boils down to why didn’t you do it earlier? We saw what was coming and, well, what else can we say," he said.

Flooding in Manatee County led to officials releasing water from Lake Manatee on Monday.

Mark’s property has dried out, but two weeks ago it was underwater.

He believes Manatee County’s handling of levels at the dam put him and neighbors at risk.

"I think they could have been a little more versed in talking to us and telling us a little more of what they were going to do. Previous administrators up there they gave us a pretty good heads up. I can understand how things can go awry, but I think this was really pretty much totally unnecessary if they had pulled the lake down more, which has been done in the past," he said.

Other East county residents who experienced flooding voiced concerns at a recent Manatee County Commission meeting.

"We deserve answers. We don’t deserve answers six months from now. We need you all in our neighborhoods talking to us," said one resident.

Manatee County officials said an investigation into the events at the dam is ongoing and will be reviewed by an independent third party.

"Clearly communication is something we will reflect on and realize we could have done better. As far as the dam goes, I’m not an engineer, but it’ll be looked out investigated and we will get a report," said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

Stukey is working as quickly as he can to reopen.

"We will be coming around in time. It won’t be overnight. But we are doing the best we can," he said.