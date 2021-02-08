‘We’re going to Disney World!’: Brady, Gronk to celebrate Super Bowl win at Disney World

While there will be no Super Bowl parade at Disney World, two of the Bucs star players will still be heading to Orlando.

Following the Tampa Bay team’s historic win, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski said the famous line in a commercial, "We’re going to Disney World."

Gronk is scheduled to visit Disney World later Monday.

"The magic will continue Monday for Gronkowski during a thrilling afternoon at Walt Disney World Resort, where he will experience some of Disney’s most popular attractions," according to a statement.

PREVIOUS: No Super Bowl parade at Walt Disney World this year

Brady, on the other hand, is expected to head to the theme park in the "coming months," according to Disney.

Advertisement

Theme park officials already said the Super Bowl parade won’t happen this year because of the pandemic.

The Magic Kingdom did celebrate the Bucs win Sunday night by lighting up the Cinderella’s castle into a Bucs red. It later had a splash of blue to honor health care workers.



