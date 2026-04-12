Wesley Chapel community honors Cassidy Otto at annual 5K and festival

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The Brief The 6th annual Cassidy Otto "Stomp Out Cancer" 5K and festival honored 9-year-old Cassidy who lost her battle with a rare pediatric brain cancer. The event featured a 5K, fashion show, kids fest, screenings, and auction — all supporting children and families fighting cancer. Cassidy’s legacy lives on through her foundation, bringing the community together and raising awareness that "cancer knows no borders."



Its time to strut your stuff, from the catwalk to the 5k course!

"I think what we really want to drive home with the message of the event and the message the fashion show is that cancer knows no borders. It affects everyone, but so does strength in our community, right? So I think it's just making sure that we remember that," said Kristen Otto, Cassidy’s mom.

Stomp Out Cancer 5k

What they're saying:

The sixth annual Cassidy Otto Stomp Out Cancer 5K and festival: all honoring and remembering 9-year-old Cassidy Otto and her tenacious fight with a rare form of pediatric brain cancer.

"She was the light of our lives you know, a healthy eight-year-old child, when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma brain cancer, which was just devastating for our family, but we've really continued her legacy after she passed away of cancer by remembering her bringing the community together and raising money to help other children with cancer like her," Kristen said.

"It means a lot for us to give back to the community that embraced us and helped us get through the tragic tragedy that we went through," said Casey Otto, Cassidy’s dad.

Why you should care:

Passing away six years ago on Christmas day, Cassidy’s biggest fear was not being remembered. Her family has made sure her legacy lives on with the Cassidy Otto Stomp Out Cancer Foundation.

"It means a lot just to show her through all that we do and just to remember her and make sure that she stays in our lives every day and to make sure we can just always remember everybody and appreciate everybody that had to go through something so tragic like that," said Indy Otto, Cassidy’s sister.

"Everybody goes through tough times, but if we can get together and share on each other's strengths, we can really build each other up," Kristen said.

From the 5K, to the runway, free cancer screenings, kids fest and silent auction, Cassidy’s touch is everywhere you look — assuring her memory is here to stay.

"It means a lot to us. You know, the community has embraced Cassidy's story and really turned it into something much bigger than we could have even dreamed of," Kristen concluded.