West Hernando Branch Library: County proposes permanent closure amid expected budget cuts

The Brief Hernando County leaders are proposing to permanently close the West Hernando Branch Library in North Weeki Wachee due to expected budget cuts. The local branch has remained closed since May 11 after encountering ongoing problems with its air conditioning system. Commissioners will discuss the facility's future at a special budget workshop scheduled for Thursday morning at 9 a.m.



County leaders in Hernando County are considering the permanent closure of a public library that has served local residents for four decades as part of proposed budget reductions.

Closing West Hernando Branch Library

What we know:

Hernando County officials are recommending the permanent closure of the West Hernando Branch Library in North Weeki Wachee as part of an expense reduction plan tied to expected property tax revenue. The facility has been shut down since May 11 due to air conditioning issues.

If county commissioners approve the plan, the decision will end more than 40 years of service at the site, which originally opened in 1985.

Community impact concerns

What they're saying:

Local residents say the facility serves as a vital community hub beyond lending books. Over the years, the facility hosted events like Star Wars celebrations, houseplant bingo, and Talk Like a Pirate Day, while also unveiling a new children's mural a few months ago.

Ashley Stump, who has lived in the area for 13 years, expressed concern about losing the resource as ongoing development brings more families to western Hernando County.

"We've been trying to come up all summer long, trying to because my other daughter is doing online schooling to do summer classes," Stump said.

Emma Long, 12, said she has visited the location for years to complete school assignments and learn.

"Staying open would be like a big win for everybody in this community," Long said.

Upcoming budget hearing

What's next:

The proposal will go before Hernando County commissioners during a special budget workshop scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. Commissioners will decide whether to move forward with the recommendation as part of the county's overall budget planning process.