Tampa pharmacist found guilty of illegally dispensing more than 335,000 oxycodone pills: DOJ

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The Brief A federal jury convicted a Tampa pharmacist who owned two South Florida pharmacies of illegally distributing more than 335,000 oxycodone pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said customers paid inflated cash prices for high-dose oxycodone, including some who traveled long distances and others accused of dealing drugs. The pharmacist faces up to 20 years in prison on each count and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14.



A federal jury convicted a Tampa pharmacist and pharmacy owner of illegally distributing more than 335,000 high-dose oxycodone pills through two South Florida pharmacies, federal prosecutors announced.

Tampa pharmacist illegal drug distribution conviction

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Olushola Yusuf, 60, of Tampa, was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs and five counts of illegal drug distribution.

Prosecutors said Yusuf owned and operated Boots LLC, doing business as Striderite Pharmacy in Margate, and Chans Pharmacy Plus in Pembroke Pines.

Opioid distribution evidence

By the numbers:

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Yusuf dispensed at least 335,351 oxycodone 30-milligram pills — the highest available strength of the opioid medication — to customers who had no medical need for the drug.

Federal officials said Yusuf charged customers roughly 10 times the typical price for oxycodone and required cash payments. Some customers reportedly paid as much as $1,000 per month for the medication.

Investigators also said customers traveled from across Florida because they were unable to fill their prescriptions elsewhere. According to evidence from the trial, some customers were drug dealers who picked up prescriptions on behalf of dozens of patients who were not present.

Drug warnings ignored

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors said Yusuf continued dispensing the opioids despite repeated warnings from both employees and the Drug Enforcement Administration about suspicious activity.

According to court evidence, Yusuf kept the pharmacy doors locked during business hours and told employees to admit only certain customers.

"The defendant abused the public trust by using her pharmacies to unlawfully distribute deadly opioids," Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division said. "This conviction sends an unmistakable message: whether you deal drugs on a street corner or from behind a pharmacy counter, the Fraud Division will hold you fully accountable under the law."

FBI Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia said Yusuf's actions contributed to the nation's opioid epidemic by distributing highly addictive narcotics to people who should not have received them.

"By distributing dangerous and highly addictive narcotics, the defendant demonstrated a clear disregard for their community and endangered countless residents who should have been able to trust their pharmacist," Raia said. "The opioid epidemic continues to plague our nation, which is why the FBI, along with our partners, will continue to hold the criminals poisoning our communities with these drugs accountable."

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said Yusuf "put profit ahead of patients, public safety, and her responsibilities as a pharmacist."

"Pharmacists occupy a position of public trust and serve as a critical safeguard against the diversion of controlled substances," DEA Chief of Operations Matthew W. Allen said. "By dispensing hundreds of thousands of oxycodone pills to virtually anyone willing to pay inflated cash prices, the defendant abandoned that responsibility, exploited addiction, and endangered lives for personal profit. This conviction reinforces [the] DEA’s commitment to the American people: no one is above the law when they violate the public’s trust and contribute to the unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs."

"The defendant bought patient data and used it to generate sham medical orders, targeting seniors and people with disabilities for exploitation. This scheme sought to drain millions from federal health care programs meant to support Americans in need," Miranda L. Bennett, acting deputy inspector general for investigations at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said. "This verdict makes clear that HHS OIG and our law enforcement partners will hold accountable anyone who tries to defraud these programs or prey on the people they serve."

Prison sentencing

What's next:

Yusuf's partner in crime, Saman Gimenez, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Yusuf faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count of conviction. Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.