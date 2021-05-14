What is mental health first aid?

You can get first aid if you're physically hurt, but how can you help those who are mentally hurting? You can get trained for mental health first aid.

Also known as the CPR of mental health, it's a national certification through the National Council for Behavioral Health that helps individuals or organizations learn the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of mental illnesses and addictions. It can help them identify numerous types of professional and self-help resources for those with mental illness or addiction. It can also help increase confidence to help those in distress.

The certification is an eight-hour training course.

For more information go to www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org or the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at www.crisiscenter.com.

Anyone in need of help can call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay's 211 call center at any time. For COVID-19 emotional support you can call 1-844-MyFLHLP.