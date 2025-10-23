'Wheel Over Water' approved by Tampa City Council

The Tampa City Council gave the green light for a big, new attraction.

The Wheel Over Water, or WOW, will be built in the parking lot by the Floria Aquarium.

The 250-foot Ferris wheel will offer panoramic views of the Bay Area.

The lead developer promises the $20 million project will be privately funded.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic and the impact on parking.

City officials say the Wheel Over Water could be up and running by late next year.