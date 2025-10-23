Expand / Collapse search

'Wheel Over Water' approved by Tampa City Council

By Becky Sawtelle
Published  October 23, 2025 4:52pm EDT
Tampa
PREVIOUS REPORT: Tampa's Wheel Over Water Proposal moves forward

The Channelside District prepares for a new attraction as Tampa City Council moves forward with the Wheel Over Water project, also known as WOW!

TAMPA - The Tampa City Council gave the green light for a big, new attraction.

The Wheel Over Water, or WOW, will be built in the parking lot by the Floria Aquarium.

The 250-foot Ferris wheel will offer panoramic views of the Bay Area.

The lead developer promises the $20 million project will be privately funded.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic and the impact on parking.

City officials say the Wheel Over Water could be up and running by late next year.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa City Council.

