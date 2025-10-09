Proposals for the Tampa Wheel Over Water project continue

The Brief On Thursday, Tampa City Council held the first of two hearings on the Tampa Wheel Over Water project. Its Tampa developer discussed the proposal and addressed potential concerns to the council and public. Additional information on this project and the final approval vote will happen on October 23.



The Channelside District prepares for a new attraction as Tampa City Council moves forward with the Wheel Over Water project, also known as WOW!

What we know:

The observation wheel will be 250 feet tall with a panoramic view of downtown Tampa. Similar attractions are featured in major locations like Las Vegas, Orlando, Japan, and Dubai.

Tampa Bay Wheel LLC has invested $20 million into this project. They are proposing the wheel to be built in the parking lot across from the cruise port, next to the Florida Aquarium.

Since the company plans to ship an existing wheel from Munich to Tampa, operations will start one year post approval.

The wheel will contain 27 climate-controlled gondolas.

What they're saying:

Lead developer Tony Miller addressed underlying concerns expressed by the public. The first major concern is how it could affect traffic in this area. Miller said, "Our audience is the people that are already here. We're looking to extend and enhance the experience of those people. We are not anticipating that we are adding to those traffic issues."

Another worry is how disruptive this attraction might be to the residents of the Channelside District. Miller said, "The wheel is whisper quiet. The mechanics of this are very quiet. All the people are inside in enclosed pods, so the noise of this type of attraction is not something that is going to impede upon the residents."