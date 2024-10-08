Expand / Collapse search
When will the bridges close for Hurricane Milton?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 8, 2024 4:53pm EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - As Hurricane Milton approaches the Bay Area many residents are heading out of town and should take into account bridge closures when planning their evacuation. 

The Sunshine Skyway, Gandy, Howard Frankland, and Courtney Campbell bridges will likely close ahead of Hurricane Milton due to hazardous conditions. 

When will the Sunshine Skyway close? 

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close when wind speeds exceed 45 miles per hour. The Florida Highway Patrol says the Sunshine Skyway will likely close by Wednesday afternoon. 

When will the Howard Frankland and Gandy Bridges close? 

The Howard Frankland and Gandy Bridges will close when water encroaches and approaches. The Florida Highway Patrol believes both bridges may close on Wednesday afternoon. 

When will the Courtney Campbell Causeway close?

The Courtney Campbell Causeway will close when water approaches and it is unsafe to travel. Troopers say the Courtney Campbell Causeway will also likely close on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Florida Highway Patrol says law enforcement officers and traffic resources may be on-site to guide motorists when the bridges close, but there will be a time when it is not safe for personnel or physical barriers that close the bridges to be on-site. Troopers say the public is not allowed to cross the bridges even if there are no physical barriers or officers blocking the bridges. 

The bridges will reopen after Hurricane Milton makes landfall and proper safety inspections have been conducted. 

