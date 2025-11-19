Where is Samantha Fiddler? The mystery behind a Canadian mom's disappearance in Polk County

The Brief FDLE is searching for a Canadian mom who disappeared from Polk County. Samantha Fiddler, 29, went missing from Bartow in 2016. FDLE is asking anyone with information to come forward.



In a case that has puzzled authorities and left a family in anguish, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is intensifying its investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Samantha Fiddler, a Canadian mother of three.

Wednesday marks nine years since she was last heard from, and the search for answers continues.

PREVIOUS: Families of Florida's missing children gather to honor loved ones, continue search

What we know:

Fiddler, a vibrant 29-year-old with aspirations of becoming a professional wrestler, left her home in Canada to pursue her dreams in Florida. Accompanied by her boyfriend, professional wrestler Teddy Hart, she hoped to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Special Agent Chris LeConte from FDLE said, "She went above and beyond to come to America to take that extra step to try and make it so she could help her children."

However, Fiddler's journey took a troubling turn.

UNSOLVED FLORIDA: St. Pete detectives examine Jean Ault's 'bizarre' 2002 murder

After just eight months in Florida, she was arrested on a warrant for trespassing and taken to the Polk County Jail. Released in the early hours of the morning alongside several others, she vanished without a trace.

"When she was released from there — she hasn’t been seen since," stated FDLE.

Concerned by the lack of communication, Fiddler's family hired private investigators. It wasn't until 2018 that a missing persons report was filed with the Bartow Police Department, and in 2020, FDLE was asked to assist in the investigation.

What they're saying:

April Fiddler, Samantha's sister, shared her heartache on the anniversary of her sister's disappearance.

READ: Lithia mother, infant son still missing 32 years after disappearance: 'Living a nightmare'

"I just want people to know that she had good goals, and she's a very... it's hard to say was, and it's harder to say is right now, because I don't know where she is. I don't know what happened," April said. "I just want people to understand who she is as a person, which is a good person, and just give us anything. Give us any details, anything. That's all we're hoping for is some answers."

Samantha was known for her big personality and ability to make friends easily. Her Facebook account, once active, has been silent since her disappearance.

Investigators have interviewed dozens of people, all of whom describe her as the life of the party with a bubbly and exuberant personality. Despite extensive interviews, no person of interest has ever been named.

Her boyfriend, Teddy Hart, told investigators he was in Dallas at the time of her disappearance and has never been considered a person of interest.

What's next:

The family and investigators believe there are individuals who could provide crucial information to help bring Samantha home. April Fiddler expressed her concern.

MORE: New leads emerge in unsolved Clearwater double homicide, investigators focus on persons of interest

"With how much me and my sister communicated, for her not to communicate with me and to stop out of nowhere, it's not good. It doesn't, it's worrisome, it’s scary," April said.

Samantha Fiddler may be known to acquaintances as Lucy Morningstar, Samantha Steele or Samantha Lloyd. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact FDLE.