New leads emerge in unsolved Clearwater double homicide, investigators focus on persons of interest

It’s been six years since the brutal murders of David and Mina Swan in their Clearwater home, a case that remains unsolved.

PICTURED: David and Mina Swan.

Despite years of investigation, no arrests have been made, but authorities have announced new leads.

The Clearwater Police Department is actively working on the investigation with fresh eyes, sharing new details and developments that could bring justice to the victims.

The backstory:

Steven Swan is David Swan’s son. Since the September 2018 tragedy, he has advocated tirelessly, hoping for answers.

The Clearwater home David and Mina were murdered in.

"It's something you see on the news but never expect it to happen to you or your family," Steven shared. "It’s mind-blowing."

Some roads lead back home; others offer a false sense of familiarity.

This is the case when Steven Swan comes from Chicago to Clearwater and turns onto Flushing Avenue. For a moment, it was as if his dad could still be home.

"As long as you don’t knock on the door, they could possibly be in there," he said while driving past their door.

Dig deeper:

The Crime

David, 88, and his wife Mina, a retired teacher, were discovered dead in their Clearwater home after neighbors became concerned when they noticed newspapers piling up outside.

For the first time, investigators are releasing part of the 911 call placed by Mina’s daughter, Noelle, detailing the moment she realized something was terribly wrong.

When police arrived, they found the couple shot to death. The killer, authorities believe, entered the home through the front door, with no signs of forced entry.

Clearwater Police Deputy Chief Mike Walek described the crime as a "precision act," adding that it was not a random attack.

Walek said it’s a scene that sticks with him "every day."

"Without going into details, this was horrific," Walek said.

What they're saying:

As the case remains unsolved, Steven Swann said he has not truly been able to grieve.

"I think the first process of grief is like anger. I'm still angry because any time I start thinking about this, and think that somebody came into their house. Shot them in cold blood in their house and then slipped away, and nobody has a clue. Nobody knows what happened. It makes me angry. I cannot get past the anger stage," said Steven Swan.

A Golden Era Cut Short

David and Mina had been married for 20 years, blending their families from previous marriages to create a life full of travel and adventure, like hiking the Appalachian Trail.

They crisscrossed the country in their RV.

"The RV would break down, and they’d be stuck in a small town waiting for parts, and that’s when dad enjoyed the trips the best," said Steven Swan.

David, a retired accountant, and Mina, a gifted artist and longtime teacher at Clearwater High School, were beloved members of their community.

Steven believes that financial motives could be behind the murder, pointing to potential conflicts over inheritance.

"I think my dad had a million, and Mina had a million, but they always kept their finances separate," he said. "But maybe someone didn’t want to wait for their inheritance."

In the years following the murders, things got messy between the once-blended families.

Dueling lawsuits were filed over finances and records. That led to depositions.

FOX 13 asked investigators if those depositions clarified their homicide investigation.

"Is money a motivation or is money a reason behind this? I can't tell you that," said Walek.

Big picture view:

New Developments and Persons of Interest

For the first time, investigators revealed they are focusing on new persons of interest in the case.

Authorities are currently following up on leads related to individuals in Shreveport, Louisiana.

This summer, they also dedicated a detective solely to the Swan case. She spends 40 hours a week working on it.

The detective dedicated solely to the Swan case spends 40 hours a week working it.

Police say technology and digital evidence could play a key role in solving the case.

Clearwater Police are working with the FBI and ATF, and Walek emphasized that "everybody leaves a digital footprint somewhere."

"We have over 200 people associated with this case and more than 550 pieces of evidence," Walek said. "It’s a lot to process, but we’re going to figure out who did this."

A Son’s Dedication

Steven Swan has not stopped fighting for justice. With a relentless pursuit of answers, he has been his father’s advocate, working alongside police and investigators to bring closure to the case.

Billboard shows a $25,000 reward for information on the murders of David and Mina Swan.

"I know that if I was murdered, my dad would be in that police station every day, kicking ass," Steven tearfully expressed. "It’s your dad, you know?"

A Call for Information

Investigators remain hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will crack the case wide open.

A $53,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact Clearwater Police at 727-444-7392.

