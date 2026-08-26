Where’s Carlton Ireland? Zephyrhills police still seeking answers after he vanished in 2007

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The Brief The Zephyrhills Police Department is renewing its appeal for information regarding the 2007 disappearance of Carlton McCarthy Ireland. Ireland was last seen in Tampa in April 2007 pawning a ring, and his red 1997 Toyota Tercel remains missing. Authorities believe changing personal relationships over time could prompt someone to finally come forward with crucial details.



Investigators are renewing their appeal for information in the disappearance of a 54-year-old man missing since the spring of 2007.

Carlton McCarthy Ireland was last seen in person on April 23, 2007, pawning a ring in Tampa. Five days earlier, on April 18, 2007, his final known account activity occurred when he paid a water bill in Zephyrhills. His red 1997 Toyota Tercel disappeared alongside him and has never been found.

Cold case investigation

What we know:

Police said Ireland was born in Jamaica and maintained personal and social connections there. He was known to frequent Tampa and Dade City, Florida, and regularly attended dog track races. Nearly two decades later, his vehicle remains unrecovered, and his family continues to search for answers.

"Carlton Ireland has a family that has lived with unanswered questions for far too long," said Zephyrhills Police Chief Derek Brewer. "As time passes, people's circumstances and relationships change. Someone who may not have felt comfortable speaking in 2007 may be ready to come forward today. Even a seemingly minor memory could help provide Carlton's family with the answers they have been waiting for."

Unresolved missing disappearance

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined where Ireland went after pawning his ring or what happened to his vehicle. Police have not named any suspects or confirmed whether foul play was involved.

Submitting tip details

What you can do:

The Zephyrhills Police Department asks anyone who knew Ireland, encountered him around the time he went missing, or saw his vehicle to contact detectives. Tipsters can reach the Zephyrhills Police Department tipline at 813-819-8847. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.