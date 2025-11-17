Whether driving or flying, be aware of the holiday travel forecast

The Brief With holiday travel right around the corner, Florida is expected to see a record high number of travelers. The recent government shutdown and flight restrictions have not changed the number of travelers, but rather the way people will travel. The Florida Highway Patrol will be keeping a close eye on all those hitting the road.



As Floridians prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, it is important to know this year's holiday travel forecast.

What we know:

With the recent government shutdown resolved, and flight restrictions lifted Monday, experts say the number of travelers will remain high. However, the holiday travel landscape is shifting, not in how many people are traveling, but in how they're getting to their destinations.

AAA expects a massive surge on the roads this Thanksgiving, with 90% of all holiday travelers choosing to drive. Air travel remains steady, but many families are opting for the flexibility and cost savings of road trips. Driving is proving to be the cheaper option for families, especially considering the recent drop in gas prices.

AAA projects that 4.65 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home during Thanksgiving time. This marks a 2.6% increase over last year's travel statistics.

The Florida highway patrol will have their eyes on the roads this holiday season. According to troopers, Florida highways are expected to be heavily congested, with major corridors like I-4, I-75, and state roads seeing the heaviest volume.

What they're saying:

Projections show another record-breaking year this holiday travel season. Triple AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, "It's 81.8 million nationwide and in Florida we are looking at just more than 4 and a half million Florida travelers."

Jenkins ensures no matter the travel method, heavy traffic is still likely. He said, "I think there are some people who planned on flying that may have changed their plans and now are thinking about driving instead. So, there's going to be that little mix, but ultimately our numbers are sound in that we're expecting a strong showing for travel this year."

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Steve Gaskins shares some helpful tips and tricks to keep in mind while driving. He said "Our core mission is highway safety, so we want those people who are hitting the highways to plan extra time into your trip. So, if your trip is a 12-hour trip, break it up, switch drivers, maybe make it a 2-day trip for example, because we don’t want distressed drivers to become an issue."

The "Super Speeder Law" is also in effect this Thanksgiving. This means those going over 100 MPH or more than 50 over the speed limit can face stiffer penalties. Gaskins said, "That's new and that's what people need to realize… that you can get put in jail for this."