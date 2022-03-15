White House public tours to resume in April

White House public tours which were put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume in April.

The White House made the announcement Tuesday.

The tours will begin on Friday, April 15, 2022. Initially, the tours will only be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays -- excluding Federal holidays.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say information regarding springtime events at the White House -- including the Spring Garden Tours and the White House Easter Egg Roll -- will be released in the coming days.

White House tours are free of charge. Here is how you can schedule one:

PUBLIC WHITE HOUSE TOUR REQUESTS

Public tour requests are scheduled on a first come, first served basis and must be submitted through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator. Constituents may reach your Member of Congress and Congressional Tour Coordinator through the U.S. House of Representative’s Switchboard at 202-225-3121, the U.S. Senate Switchboard at 202-224-3121, or online at www.congress.gov/members.

Consistent with prior practices, public White House tour requests must be submitted a minimum of 21 days in advance and no more than 90 days in advance of the requested tour date(s). Reservations cannot be accepted for tour dates outside this 21 – 90-day window. Congressional Tour Coordinators will be able to submit tour requests beginning Monday, March 21, 2022.

FILE - The north lawn of the White House is seen in Washington, DC on July 9, 2021. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance. Within the 10 days prior to the public tour, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has had any COVID-19 symptoms, or been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, should stay home. Face masks will be available when entering the White House complex for those who choose to wear them.