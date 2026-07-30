Lakeland cockfighting arrest: Traffic stop leads to charges against Plant City man

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The Brief A 38-year-old Plant City man faces felony charges after police said they uncovered illegal cockfighting gear and marijuana during a traffic stop. Officers said they found cockfighting knives, razor blades, sparring muffs and bird conditioning supplements inside the vehicle. Authorities arrested driver Baltazar Mandujano on charges of possessing animal fighting equipment and drug possession.



A routine traffic stop in Lakeland on Monday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man after officers said they discovered marijuana and gear used for organized cockfighting inside his vehicle.

Lakeland traffic stop investigation

What we know:

Officers pulled over 38-year-old Baltazar Mandujano during a routine traffic stop on Monday. During the investigation, police said they found marijuana alongside equipment used to train and prepare fighting roosters.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the recovered items included cockfighting knives known as slashers, knife-mounting devices, double-edge razor blades and sparring muffs used to condition birds. Officers also said they seized rooster conditioning supplements designed to boost stamina and recovery, along with other animal fighting gear.

Police seized numerous items used to train and prepare fighting roosters, including slashers and conditioning supplements, during a traffic stop in Plant City. Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

Based on the evidence and statements made during the stop, police arrested Mandujano. He was charged with felony possession of equipment used for animal fighting, as well as misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Animal fighting probe details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific street address or location where the traffic stop took place in Plant City. It remains unconfirmed whether officers seized any live roosters during the arrest or if additional suspects are involved.