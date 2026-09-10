Suspect accused of shooting, injuring 2 Hernando County deputies arrested

The Brief Two Spring Hill Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot Thursday morning during an early morning search warrant operation. A 29-year-old suspect allegedly fired through a front door at SWAT team members, hitting one in the chest and leg. Both wounded deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.



Two Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies were shot Thursday morning while executing a narcotics search warrant at a Spring Hill home, according to authorities.

Spring Hill narcotics operation

What we know:

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Hernando County Sheriff's Office SWAT deputies arrived around 5 a.m. Thursday to serve a cocaine search warrant near Coral Street and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in the Berkeley Manor subdivision. SWAT members approached the home with flashing blue and red lights, announced their presence over a PA system, and used a flash bang at the front door.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Cusati, allegedly fired shots directly through the front door at approaching officers, according to Nienhuis.

One deputy suffered a minor arm injury, while a second deputy was struck dead center in his chest armor—destroying his body camera—and hit in the upper left leg.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said a bullet went through his deputy's bodyworn camera. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff stated that deputies did not return fire because they could not see the shooter inside, and both deputies are expected to recover.

Cusati is in custody and received a medical evaluation, with charges upgraded from drug offenses to attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Deputy shooting investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed when body camera footage of the incident will be made available to the public.

Suspect background and charges

The backstory:

The vice investigation into cocaine sales at the location had been ongoing for several months prior to the raid.

Anthony Cusati is accused of shooting two Hernando County deputies on Thursday morning. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to Nienhuis, Cusati has a history of at least six felony charges, including battery on detention staff, concealed weapon violations, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, marijuana offenses, burglary with assault or battery, aggravated stalking, and homicide. The sheriff said the homicide charge was later dropped down to an improper display of a firearm.

Law enforcement warning

What they're saying:

"If you’re selling drugs in Hernando County, you’re probably going to be getting an early morning wakeup call from my SWAT team," Nienhuis said. "There’s going to be no doubt in your mind that it is the SWAT team. The red and blue lights are a clue. Over the PA is a clue. The flash bang is a clue. That’s not somebody coming to rip off your drugs. That’s law enforcement. We’re letting the whole world know that we’re there and we’re there doing a search warrant."

Nienhuis added that Cusati and the other occupants inside the home were lucky officers held their fire.

"If you shoot at deputies and they have a target, they are going to shoot back and you’re probably not going to survive that, particularly the SWAT team," Nienhuis explained. "This particular individual is very, very lucky."