Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

OCALA, Fla. - Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location to grab Beaver nuggets!

The company has filed an application to build the popular and massive gas station and megastore on a property located east of Interstate 75 in Ocala.

The proposed development plan will need to go before Marion County commissioners for approval.

Pictured: Renderings of a potential Buc-ee's location in Ocala, Florida. 

If it gets a green light, it would be the second location in Central Florida and the third location in the state. 

The location is 53,000 square feet and has 104 gas pumps and thousands of snack, meal, and drink options, including beaver nuggets and Texas barbecue.

Right now, Buc-ee's has two Florida stores in Daytona Beach, which opened in 2021 and another in St. Augustine.

Buc-ee's was first established in 1982 in Texas and has since opened locations in other states including Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee. 

 The store is well-known for offering more than 100 gas pumps, clean restrooms, its world-famous jerky and Beaver nuggets (caramel popcorn), apparel and more. 