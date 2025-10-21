Wimauma family sells belongings following Medicaid denials in cancer battle

The Brief A Wimauma father battling advanced lung cancer was repeatedly denied Medicaid coverage for the type of chemotherapy his doctor says he needs. Billy Chapple faced months of bureaucratic delays for health care coverage—as he went to the ER and accrued thousands in bills. After FOX 13 reached out to the state, the family received a call confirming his Medicaid approval and chemotherapy treatment.



Billy Chapple was first misdiagnosed with pneumonia in 2024 before doctors discovered his lung cancer. His oncologist prescribed a specific type of chemotherapy tailored to his diagnosis. But under Florida’s Medicaid Medically Needy Program, his coverage remained inactive until outstanding bills were processed, leaving him without access to the prescribed treatment for months.

What we know:

It’s still unclear why the state repeatedly delayed or mishandled Chapple’s paperwork despite multiple submissions and a completed interview. It’s also unknown how many other Florida families face similar delays and denials through the Medically Needy Program—or whether Florida Medicaid will make any systemic changes to prevent these kinds of setbacks in the future.

Timeline:

In November 2024, Chapple was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and treated unsuccessfully. By April 2025, a second doctor correctly identified lung cancer.

Throughout the spring and summer of 2025, Medicaid repeatedly denied or delayed treatment coverage, citing billing backlogs and even an address error.

In September 2025, shortly after FOX 13 contacted the state, Medicaid finally approved his coverage and chemotherapy prescription.

Big picture view:

Florida’s Medically Needy Program is designed to help individuals with serious illnesses, but it requires patients to submit their medical bills before coverage activates.

During this waiting period, patients may be left without active insurance, blocking access to urgent care or specialized treatment.

The state has not responded to FOX 13’s specific questions about why the Chapple family’s coverage was delayed.

What they're saying:

Erica Wojciezak, Billy’s fiancé, said the family did everything the state asked but kept hitting roadblocks.

"Every, every hoop they wanted us to jump through, we jump through it, and when I would call back, ‘Oh no, it’s still processing," she said. I have called, emailed, uploaded until my fingers and my eyes want to bleed. You guys (FOX 13) are the only ones that actually paid attention, and we are so thankful for that."

Families in crisis may lose critical time in treatment because of bureaucratic delays. Medicaid is funded by taxpayers, and when treatment is delayed, patients often end up in the ER—driving costs even higher than the original prescribed care.

The Chapple family’s struggle illustrates the stakes of bureaucratic breakdowns in Florida’s Medicaid system. Delays in coverage can put patients’ lives at risk and shift costs to emergency care, which is often more expensive for everyone involved.

What's next:

Billy has now begun his prescribed chemotherapy, but his cancer advanced during the months of waiting. The family hopes sharing their story will push the state to fix gaps in Medicaid processing. Lawmakers could re-examine how the Medically Needy Program functions and whether reforms are needed to prevent similar delays for other patients.

