1 dead, 1 seriously injured after early morning crash in Wimauma: FHP

An 18-year-old was killed and a passenger seriously injured in a crash in Wimauma early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a Chrysler PT Cruiser was driving south on US-301, approaching Lightfoot Road, when for an unknown reason, it drifted across the centerline and off the roadway. The car then began to overturn.

It came to a rest facing north, overturned on the east shoulder of US-301, according to FHP.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Wimauma, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. A 42-year-old female passenger from Wimauma who was traveling in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.