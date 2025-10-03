Windy weekend ahead as disturbance passes over Florida

The Brief A disturbance moving across Florida is expected to bring windy conditions to the state. The disturbance has a 10 percent chance of development. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says there will be some showers this weekend, but it won't be a washout.



The Bay Area is in for a windy weekend as a disturbance moves northwest across the state.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says we can expect 20–25 mph wind gusts throughout the day on Friday, with occasional wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

On Friday morning, northeast winds were at 20 miles an hour in St. Petersburg.

He added that when quick, little showers go through, that’s when we will likely see higher wind gusts.

Why is it so windy?

Osterberg explained that there is a large ridge of high pressure east of Virginia, which is pumping in a northeasterly wind. At the same time, there is an area of interest in the northern Bahamas that has a 10 percent chance of tropical development.

It will shift west-northwest over Florida and the combination of those two systems makes it feel pretty windy outside.

Osterberg says it will continue through Sunday morning and will pick up moisture from the Gulfstream, pushing showers west across Florida.

He added that there will be a lot rain from Jacksonville through Miami, with the most falling from Daytona Beach through West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, there will be less rain along the west coast as we get a few passing showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ostberg stressed that the weekend will not be a washout in the Bay Area.