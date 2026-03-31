Winter Haven mom watched Lyft driver leave with baby in car: Police

The Brief A Winter Haven mother had been reunited with her baby after police said a Lyft driver drove away with the infant inside. The mother reportedly got out of the vehicle and was at the back of the car when it slowly drove off. The woman contacted police immediately and Winter Haven police worked with Lyft to get in touch with the driver, who went to the police department where the mom and baby were reunited.



A Winter Haven mother had been reunited with her baby after police said a Lyft driver drove away with the infant inside.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the woman used the rideshare Lyft to go to the Racetrac on Havendale Blvd. in Winter Haven.

The mother reportedly got out of the vehicle and was at the back of the car when it slowly drove off.

Dig deeper:

Police said it appeared as though the driver may not have realized that the mother was walking around to the other side of the car to get the baby, which was behind the driver.

The woman contacted police immediately.

Winter Haven police worked with Lyft to get in touch with the driver, who went to the police department where the mom and baby were reunited.