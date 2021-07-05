Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
6
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
from MON 9:51 AM EDT until WED 4:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County

Winter Haven officer arrested after domestic dispute, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Winter Haven
FOX 13 News

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven police officer was arrested Sunday and suspended after an altercation in an apartment parking lot, officials said.

Police said they are investigating after officers received conflicting statements. 

Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Winter Haven Police Department received a 911 call regarding a dispute in the parking lot of Vista Del Lago. The caller reported it was taking place between a man and a woman. The woman had a firearm in her hand, the report said.

When officers arrived, the victim had already left the area, but they said the female, Manisela Robinson, was waiting in the parking lot.

Officers said, according to witnesses, Robinson was arguing with a man and saw her point a firearm at the victim. Officers said when they contacted the victim, the man claimed no gun was involved. 

Robinson, who has been with the police department since November 2020, is on paid administrative leave pending a routine internal investigation. 

"We take any and all accusations involving our officers seriously," Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said in a statement. "With the differing statements at the scene, we will ensure everything is covered to solidify this case no matter what the outcome."
 