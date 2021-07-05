Winter Haven officer arrested after domestic dispute, police say

A Winter Haven police officer was arrested Sunday and suspended after an altercation in an apartment parking lot, officials said.

Police said they are investigating after officers received conflicting statements.

Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Winter Haven Police Department received a 911 call regarding a dispute in the parking lot of Vista Del Lago. The caller reported it was taking place between a man and a woman. The woman had a firearm in her hand, the report said.

When officers arrived, the victim had already left the area, but they said the female, Manisela Robinson, was waiting in the parking lot.

Officers said, according to witnesses, Robinson was arguing with a man and saw her point a firearm at the victim. Officers said when they contacted the victim, the man claimed no gun was involved.

Robinson, who has been with the police department since November 2020, is on paid administrative leave pending a routine internal investigation.

Advertisement

"We take any and all accusations involving our officers seriously," Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said in a statement. "With the differing statements at the scene, we will ensure everything is covered to solidify this case no matter what the outcome."

